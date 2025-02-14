Sidekicks Defend Home Turf in 7-3 Victory over the Outlaws

February 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks News Release







Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks emerged victorious in their third matchup of the season against the Texas Outlaws, securing a 7-3 win. Entering the game with the series tied at 1-1, both teams were eager to gain the upper hand.

The Sidekicks set the tone early, with Nestor Hernandez finding the back of the net just 1:27 into the match. The Outlaws responded nine minutes later, as Wyatt Fowler capitalized on an opportunity to level the score 1-1 by the end of the first quarter.

Dallas regained control in the second quarter when Blas Pérez netted a goal seven minutes in, followed by Bradlee Baladez extending the lead just three minutes later. The Sidekicks entered halftime with a 3-1 advantage.

The momentum carried into the third quarter, as Yahir Romero struck within the first minute of play. However, the Outlaws quickly answered back with consecutive goals from VcMor Eligwe and Stephen Gonzales, closing the gap to 4-3 heading into the final frame.

Undeterred, the Sidekicks reasserted their dominance in the fourth quarter. Romero recorded his second goal of the game midway through the quarter, and Jamie Lovegrove added to the tally just two minutes later. In the closing minutes, Colin O'Keefe capitalized on the Outlaws six attacker formation, sealing the 7-3 victory for Dallas.

The Dallas Sidekicks will face the Outlaws once again in Mesquite on Wednesday, February 26, before returning home to the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday, March 1st to take on the Chihuahua Savage. Tickets are on sale now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets or by calling our office at 469-393-0160.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.