Pino Named MASL Defensive Player of the Week

February 14, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







Kansas City Comets defender Guerrero Pino has earned MASL Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11 of the season.

Pino was immense for the Comets in their 9-6 victory last week against the San Diego Sockers. The former Socker defender had a season-high 7 blocks as the Comets slowed down one of the league's most explosive offenses.

The Comets defense had another critical performance as they held San Diego's leading three goalscorers-Tavoy Morgan, Kraig Chiles and Luiz Moralez-to just two goals in last week's contest.

This is Pino's first Player of the Week honor since returning to the Comets this season. The UMKC graduate began his career with the Comets for two years before playing six years with the Sockers, where he won two Ron Newman Cup titles.

Pino and the Comets are in action this weekend for a Retro Night showdown against the St. Louis Ambush. Book your seat for Sunday's matchup by visiting kccomets.com/tickets.

