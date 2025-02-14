Sockers Sign Five Players, Elevate Escoto for Tonight's Match

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers, presented by Kaiser Permanente, today announced the signing of five players and the elevation of one from the Sockers 2 squad for the team's match against the Chihuahua Savage on Friday night in Mexico. In addition, due to a game this Sunday and immigration issues, Kraig Chiles, Keko Gontán, Boris Pardo, and Leo De Oliveira will not make the trip across the border.

San Diego has signed defenders Andres Mendez, Ismael Rojo, Hiram Ruiz, midfielder John Ponce, and goalkeeper Ivan Munoz to contracts and elevated midfielders Brandon Escoto and Luis Perez from Sockers 2.

Andres Mendez - The Tijuana, Mexico native will be making his first appearance in a MASL game.

Ismael Rojo - The former Sockers defender "Big Rojo" returns to play in Chihuahua. In his three MASL seasons, he has compiled 31 goals and eight assists in 40 games.

Hiram "Pollo" Ruiz - The 10-season MASL veteran defender played six years in San Diego and won two titles.

Jhon "Erick" Ponce - Has played for five seasons in the league, with his last appearance coming with Monterrey Flash in 2022/23. The midfielder tallied 31 points (6-25=31) during that season.

Ivan Munoz - The goalkeeper is familiar with Chihuahua, as he played three seasons with the Savage between 2022-2024. He played in 34 matches, started 22 of those, and had a 9-12 record with a 5.70 GAA.

Brandon Escoto - Having the match in Mexico allows Escoto to play with the first team for the first time this season. The talented midfield has been playing with the Sockers 2 while he works on his immigration status. The team misses his offensive production since he has amassed 167 goals and 121 assists in his nine MASL seasons, eight with San Diego.

Luis Perez - Played two seasons with San Diego and currently is on the Sockers 2 roster. The midfielder has three goals in eight games while with the first team.

The Sockers are also preparing for the return match at home on Sunday and will not travel with four key players.

Chiles, Gontán, Pardo, and De Oliveira will remain in San Diego.

