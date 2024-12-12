Wave Head to Stl to Take on Much Talked About Ambush Sunday Afternoon.

After a thrilling season opening overtime win at home against the rival Kansas City Comets, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave were quickly back to work to prepare for another Missouri team that is turning into a headache for them; the much talked about St. Louis Ambush.

"With the roster the Ambush have this season we know it's going to be a difficult game," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "They seem to turn up their game every time they play us."

In the offseason, the Ambush acquired the greatest player in the history of the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) when they signed free agent forward Franck Tayou in October.

"King Tayou is a big signing for them and will make their offense that much more potent, " added Oliviero. "We really need to be tuned in and focused on defending inside our yellow line; not just for a quarter or two but for the whole game. We have to be very good defensively against them this year. Looking forward to Sunday."

Milwaukee Wave at St. Louis Ambush.

Sunday, December 15, 2:05pm from The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

The Wave returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Friday, December 20 to take on the Baltimore Blast and to celebrate First Responders.

First Kick is scheduled for 6:35pm and will feature a First Responders Halftime game as the Milwaukee Police Department take on the Milwaukee Fire Department in the ultimate soccer showdown.

Tickets are on sale now at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box office one hour prior to first kick.

