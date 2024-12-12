St. Louis Ambush Host Milwaukee Sunday at Family Arena

December 12, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush host the Milwaukee Wave this Sunday, December 15 at 2:05 p.m. CT at The Family Arena in St. Charles.

The Ambush, arguably the most-improved MASL team over the recent off-season, are off to a slow start after losing their first two games to the Kansas City Comets two weeks ago. Milwaukee comes to town 1-0 after defeating the Comets in overtime last Saturday.

Sunday's duel is the first of four games between the Ambush and Wave scheduled for the 24-25 regular season. After Sunday's game, the two teams won't meet again until March 9. The game is the only one this weekend for each team.

The Milwaukee crew invades The Family Arena with several players who have previously called the building home as members of the Ambush. Tony Walls, Max Ferdinancd, Andre Hayne and Qudus Lawal all had previous stints with St. Louis.

Following Sunday's contest, the Ambush host the Dallas Sidekicks on Friday, December 20 at 7:05 p.m. Ctl at The Family Arena. Season, single-game and group tickets are now on sale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

