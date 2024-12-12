UCFC Open Season Friday at Empire

Utica City FC kicks off its 2024-25 MASL season this Friday, December 13, against the Empire Strykers at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Coming off a strong 2023-24 campaign that saw them secure a second straight playoff berth, Utica is eager to build on their momentum under the leadership of head coach Hewerton Moreira. While the team will miss the contributions of Mohamed Ndiaye and Franck Tayou, new signing Vinicius Dantas brings elite attacking prowess to complement key returnees like Nilton de Andrade and veteran Nelson Santana. Facing an Empire side bolstered by significant offseason additions, Utica's defense, led by shot-blocking standouts Santana and Juan Alava, will need to be sharp against the high-powered offense of Marco Fabián and company. With a larger field and plenty of creativity in their lineup, Utica looks to start the season strong and make an early statement on the road.

Returning Stars

The backbone of Utica City FC remains strong with the return of several key players. Veteran goalkeeper Andrew Coughlin will once again anchor the defense with his unmatched leadership, quick reflexes, and precise distribution. In the midfield, Logan Roberts brings steadiness and creativity, ready to dictate the tempo of play.

Nate Bourdeau's return from a season-ending injury adds another dimension to the team. Known for his versatility and determination, Bourdeau is set to make an impact on both ends of the field. Meanwhile, skilled attacker Nilton De Andrade will look to build on his growing reputation as a game-changer with his ability to unlock defenses and create scoring opportunities.

Fan-favorite Gordy Gurson, with his electrifying style and infectious energy, rounds out the list of returning players who form the core of Utica City FC's competitive roster.

Fresh Faces

This season, Utica City FC has also welcomed new players who bring fresh energy and unique skill sets to the team. Among them is forward Vini Dantas, a veteran with a proven track record as a dynamic scorer and playmaker. His ability to create chances and finish in tight spaces will make him a key offensive threat for Utica this season.

Additionally, the team has added a former Costa Rican National Team player and Detroit City FC alumnus. While his name has yet to be officially announced, his international experience and skill set are expected to elevate the team's overall performance. His leadership on and off the field will be crucial in helping Utica achieve its goals.

A Season of Promise

Utica City FC is heading into the 2024-25 campaign with a well-rounded team that combines experience, resilience, and fresh energy. The blend of seasoned veterans and new players gives the squad depth and flexibility, ensuring they can adapt to the challenges of the season.

The team's competitive edge will be on display starting December 29th, as they open their season in front of a passionate home crowd. With a roster built to compete at the highest level, Utica City FC is ready to make waves in the MASL and give fans a season to remember.

Get ready for a season filled with high-energy matches, highlight-reel moments, and a team that's determined to leave its mark.

