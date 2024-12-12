Players of the Week Presented by Green Drop: Week 2

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has announced the Players of the Week for Week 2 of the 2024-25 MASL season. The MASL Players of the Week are presented by GREEN DROP Compression.

OFFENSE - Tacoma Stars forward Nick Perera took home the honors this week after a three point (1G-2A) performance in a 5-4 win over the San Diego Sockers. Perera now also sits tied with Leo Gibson at the top of the all-time assist leaders list with 225.

DEFENSE - Chihuahua Savage defender Roberto Escalante took home the honors with an impressive showing on both sides of the ball in a 10-3 win over the Empire Strykers. He finished the night with three points (2G-1A) and four blocks. The 36 year old is in his ninth season in the MASL.

GOALKEEPER - Tacoma Stars keeper Chris Toth held firm in the goal this weekend, making 27 saves and only allowing four goals in a 5-4 win over the San Diego Sockers. Toth is the MASL leader all time in games played by a GK and total saves.

