Wave Dominate Outlaws Thursday Night in Texas

Frank Tayou of the Milwaukee Wave vs. the Texas Outlaws

Mesquite, Tx- The Milwaukee Wave continued their resurgence as one of the top teams in the MASL on Thursday after a 14-7 victory over the Texas Outlaws. What seemed eerily similar to the Wave and Outlaw's last encounter quickly diminished in the 4th quarter, after an 8 goal explosion, led by Frank Tayou with 5 goals and 2 assist on the evening, propelled the team to victory.

"Franck is Franck, he's always going to be there, but it was great to see so many young players step in and play an important part in tonight's game." Stated Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero.

With a few important players left behind to rest a few midseason aches and pains, the Wave called upon 3rd year man Taylor Pill who has been a "Driving Force" for the teams official MASL 2 affiliate; The Muskegon Risers. In just 5 games played, Pill now has 7 goals after registering a hat trick in tonight's contest.

"If you look at Taylor's stats, in his career, he has taken only 7 shots, and he now has 7 goals, so he's shooting a 1000%." exclaimed Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "He (Taylor) puts himself in great spots and finds areas to succeed and scored timely goals, and I couldn't any more proud of him."

Tonight's game saw the return of Qudus Lawall who has been sidelined for a large portion of the season due to a lower body injury.

"It was great to see Q (Lawall) score his first goal of the season, after being out for so long, so very happy with how the young guys stepped up." said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero.

Up until the final frame, for every goal scored, whether it be the Outlaws, or the Wave, the conceding team would find a way back to equalize with a goal of their own. It wasn't until a Derek Huffman tally early in the 4th quarter that allowed the Wave to pull away and give either side a multi goal lead.

The last encounter between these two teams, ended in favor of the Outlaws, who shocked the MASL world with a 7-6 overtime victory over the Wave at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

They beat us in our building in Overtime, the last time we played them (the Outlaws) so we knew it wasn't going to be easy. They really made it a game for about 2 and a half quarters." Stated Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero.

The team now turn their attention to a rejuvenated St. Louis Ambush side, who are looking to claw their way into the playoff picture Sunday afternoon at 2:05pm CT. Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASLtv on YouTube.

The Wave is back in action in Milwaukee Friday, March 21 at 6:35pm for the Ola de Milwaukee game celebrating Hispanic Heritage.

