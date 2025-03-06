Strykers Impress, Fall 6-7 Away to Sockers

March 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Oceanside, Calif. - The Empire Strykers took it to hosts San Diego Sockers on Wednesday evening, putting in a ferocious effort and exchanging blows with the two-time Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) champions, only to fall 6-7 away from home. While Strykers backline anchor Robert Palmer had two assists in the game and recent signing Leonardo Espinoza celebrated a breakout performance with two goals and one helper, the San Diego victory was powered in large part by Leonardo De Oliveira, who earned a trio of assists and scored one of his own.

The Sockers drew first blood when De Oliveira successfully applied pressure high up the field and Gabriel Costa fired a right-footed bullet inside the left post from the yellow line. The Strykers' Justin Stinson tied the match on an even better tally, receiving the ball from Espinoza on the left and deftly flipping it up to himself before hitting a powerful volley with his right that found the opposite upper ninety.

After San Diego's Kristian Quintana rang in the the second quarter by hitting the underside of the crossbar with a volley from the yellow line, the home side did find the net on a restart from the right. Positioned by the far post, De Oliveira attempted to redirect the chipped ball on frame by way of an acrobatic scissor kick, his awkward touch finding Tavoy Morgan centrally for an easy tap-in. Not long thereafter, Empire leveled the score for a second time, as Robert Palmer sent a long ball toward forward Espinoza, whose slight touch with the back off his head caught netminder Pavel Pardo off guard for 2-2.

The Sockers would grab the final netter before the break, defender Drew Ruggles reclaiming the lead for his side on an excellent solo effort. Charlie Gonzalez recorded the helper on the play.

The Strykers tied the game while fielding six attackers on a power play early in the third period, Alan Perez being credited with the assist as Walter Díaz Gonzalez bagged his first ever MASL goal to make it 3-3. However, San Diego quickly reclaimed the advantage on a power play of its own, as Costa converted from De Oliveira. The visitors would level things one last time on a gorgeous interplay between Harold Hanson and Perez, who found the net on Hanson's first-time centering ball from the left.

The Sockers scored twice before the end of the quarter for their first two-goal cushion of the match. First, Morgan converted centrally for 5-4 on a clever Christian Gutierrez ball off the glass to the right of the goal. Then, De Oliveira dispossessed an Empire defender and passed into the open net, taking full advantage of the opposition sacrificing its backstop in favor of an additional attacker.

After Espinoza completed his brace in the final quarter to pull one back for the away team, the Sockers benefited from the Strykers fielding six attackers for a second time, making it 7-5. Sebastian Mendez came up with the steal and smashed the ball off the end boards on the right to provide for Cesar Cerda. To the visitors' credit, they refused to surrender and managed to get back to within one, Stinson setting up the dramatic closing stages by sending a dangerous ball into the area from the left that was inadvertently touched over the line by a San Diego player. Midfielder Stinson had been picked out by defender Palmer.

Despite Empire's best efforts late in the match, head coach Onua Obasi's men couldn't manage to find yet another equalizer. However, they will feel encouraged by their performance when they travel to Washington State for Friday's clash with the Tacoma Stars.

The Strykers return to Toyota Arena on March 23 for a game against the Sockers in their regular season home finale. Tickets for the clash on fan appreciation night are available at www.TheEmpireStrykers.com.

