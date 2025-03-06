Heat Host Blast in Saturday Night Matchup

March 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat continue to battle with determination, striving to turn their hard work into results. Despite recent challenges, the team has shown resilience, averaging 5.1 goals per game while consistently generating scoring opportunities.

Offensively, Joey Tavernese (22 points), Dominic Francis (21 points), and Mike Da-Silva (22 points) remain key contributors, with Tavernese leading the team in goals (16 in 17 games). Malcolm Harris (16 points) has added depth to the attack, while Jack Shearer and Ozzy Annang have stepped up with timely goals in recent matchups.

In goal, Hugo Silva has made 233 saves with a .666 save percentage, keeping the Heat competitive in every contest. Harrisburg is focused on bringing energy into their upcoming games as they look to break the streak and secure a much-needed win.

Quick Hits

This will be the fifth meeting between the Harrisburg Heat and Baltimore Blast this season, as the Heat look to bounce back and showcase their offensive firepower. Harrisburg has proven they can generate scoring opportunities, putting up 24 goals in their first four matchups against Baltimore and recording 25+ shots in two of those games. While their most recent contest resulted in a tough 12-4 loss, the Heat displayed resilience with a strong fourth-quarter push, netting three goals behind efforts from Mike Da Silva, Ozzy Annang, and Malcolm Harris. Jack Shearer also found the back of the net, continuing the Heat's ability to spark their attack. With key contributors stepping up and the team's high-pressure style, Harrisburg is determined to put together a full 60-minute effort and get back on track in this heated rivalry.

