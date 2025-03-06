St. Louis Ambush Play at Home Friday, Sunday

March 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush play two at The Family Arena this weekend, squaring off with the San Diego Sockers Friday night, March 9 at 7:05 p.m. CST, then battling the Milwaukee Wave Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. CDT.

The Ambush are coming off two consecutive wins last weekend and hope to use that momentum to continue their push for the playoffs. The Sockers come to town with a 15-3-0 record and are presently in second place in the Major Arena Soccer League. They have already clinched a playoff berth. Milwaukee is in fifth place with an 11-5-2 record.

The 6-10-1 Ambush have won three of their last five games and come into the weekend just two points behind the Tacoma Stars and the eighth of eight playoff spots.

Friday's duel against the Sockers is the second of two games between St. Louis and San Diego slated for the 2024-25 regular season. The Sockers edged the Ambush in the first match, a 6-5 overtime affair on February 8 at The Family Arena.

Sunday's match against Milwaukee is the second of four meetings between the two teams during the regular season. The Wave won the first game 7-6 on December 15 at The Family Arena. The final two encounters will close out the regular season and be split between The Family Arena (on March 28) and the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (on March 30).

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

