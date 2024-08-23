Watch Orlando Pride at Houston Dash on Amazon Prime

August 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Orlando Pride resumes NWSL regular season play and will visit Shell Energy Stadium to take on the Houston Dash for the first time this season. The two sides split both matches last season with the home side winning on each occasion. Orlando's last win at Houston came in 2017 in a 4-2 victory.

The Pride are the last remaining unbeaten team in the NWSL, currently riding a 16-match regular-season unbeaten streak, tied with Seattle for longest single-season unbeaten streak in NWSL history. Dating back to last season, the Pride are currently unbeaten in 20 straight matches across all competitions.

The NWSL Golden Boot race is heating up and Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda is in prime position to take the award. In only 12 matches this season, Banda has scored 12 goals and is tied with Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga for most goals scored in the league.

Quote of the Week:

"Every game in this league is a challenging and difficult match, especially after a long period of time. We've got players back in market and integrated with the players who have been here. We've had some well-deserved rest as well because of the workload we've put into the first half of the season. Just getting back into the groove against a team [Houston Dash] who's gone through a few changes with the head coaching role and personnel. It's always a difficult environment to go play in Houston. We just want to get back into what we've done well this first half of the season."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1 (3), Racing Louisville 1 (4) (8/1/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Evelina Duljan; Reilyn Turner

Houston's Last Matchup: Kansas City Current 2, Houston Dash 0 (6/28/24, CPKC Stadium) Goal

Scorers: Temwa Chawinga (2)

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 7-9-2 (Home: 5-3-1, Away: 2-6-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Houston Dash 0 (10/15/23, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: NWSL+ (National), Bally Sports (Local)

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Friday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Prime Video

