Orlando Pride Announce Watch Party Schedule, Presented by Heineken Silver, for End of Regular Season Play

August 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has announced additional watch parties, presented by Heineken Silver, for three of the Club's remaining away matches as the Pride look for a strong finish to the NWSL season.

The Castle Irish Pub will host the first Pride watch party on Aug. 23 in the Club's first game back in NWSL play and their first match against the Houston Dash this season. Hagan O'Reilly's will host the second watch party on Sept. 8 when the Pride travel to take on the Chicago Red Stars. The final watch party will be held on Oct. 20 at Pup's Pub, when Orlando visits the defending NWSL Champion, NJ/NY Gotham FC, who currently sit in fourth place on the NWSL table.

With the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympics and the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, the Orlando Pride will look to stay atop the NWSL table with 10 games left in the regular season.

Fans are encouraged to come out and support the Club's return to league play and the return of the Pride's Olympians, including gold medalist Emily Sams, and silver medalists Marta, Adriana, Angelina and Rafaelle. The Pride will also welcome back current Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda following her run with Zambia.

The complete watch party schedule is below:

Orlando Pride Watch Party Schedule, presented by Heineken Silver:

Fri., Aug. 23: Orlando Pride at Houston Dash (8 p.m. ET)

Location: The Castle Irish Pub (2625 Edgewater Dr., Orlando, FL 32804)

Sun., Sept. 8: Orlando Pride at Chicago Red Stars (6 p.m. ET)

Location: Hagan O'Reilly's (16112 Marsh Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787)

Sun., Oct. 20: Orlando Pride at NJ/NY Gotham FC (5 p.m. ET)

Location: Pup's Pub (317 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801)

