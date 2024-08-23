Kansas City Current Return to NWSL Play with Road Trip to Washington D.C.

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (10-1-5, 35 pts., 2nd place) resume NWSL regular season play against the Washington Spirit (11-4-1, 34 pts., 3rd place) at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, August 25 at 11 a.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on KMCI, 38 The Spot with Anna Witte and Jillian Carroll Letrinko and CBS Sports Network with Aly Trost and Lori Lindsey on the call. KC area fans can listen to Dave Borchardt and Doug McLagen for the match on 90.9 The Bridge or on the KC Current App in English or Spanish.

Kansas City added a piece of hardware to the trophy cabinet last Saturday, winning The Women's Cup at CPKC Stadium with a 1-0 victory over Atlético de Madrid. Forward Debinha scored the game's clincher in the 12th minute, burying a goal after smooth back-and-forth passing with her and forward Temwa Chawinga. The Current defense held firm as goalkeeper AD Franch nabbed a clean sheet in the win, her third and the team's fourth clean sheet through the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup and The Women's Cup.

The Current hold second place in the NWSL following a dominant first half of the season. After a month-and-a-half pause due to the Olympic Break, Kansas City continues its quest Sunday for the ultimate goal: winning the NWSL Shield and Championship.

Kansas City forward Nichelle Prince and midfielder Desiree Scott returned from representing Canada at the Olympics. Prince played in all four of Canada's Olympic matches, logging 201 minutes and contributing a key indirect assist in Canada's opener against New Zealand, while Scott was a key veteran presence and on Canada's squad as an alternate.

Washington will host the Current with six of its players returning from Olympic duties. Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, midfielder Croix Bethune and defender Casey Krueger each received gold medals with the United States Women's National Team in Paris.

The Spirit defeated Bay FC 3-0 in their last regular season match July 6 but lost two of three matches in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup group stage and did not advance to the semifinal held at CPKC Stadium August 6.

Kansas City's last matchup against Washington was a 2-1 loss Sept. 30, 2023. Debinha scored for Kansas City from the penalty spot early in the match, but Washington tied the match and then scored a goal at the death to secure three points. Sunday marks the first of two remaining regular season matchups between the Current and Spirit, with the next coming Sept. 20 in Kansas City.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha - Crafty and creative, the Brazilian international has been a stalwart of the Current's attack since Kansas City signed her as a free agent ahead of the 2023 NWSL season. Debinha has been on fire recently, scoring five goals in her last six matches across all competitions, including four goals in the Current's four Summer Cup matches this summer. She secured a brace in Kansas City's 3-0 win over Pachuca July 27, added a strike against Tigres UANL August 1 in a 4-1 win and contributed a key goal in Kansas City's 2-0 win over North Carolina in the Summer Cup semifinal. Her goal against Atlético de Madrid last week clinched The Women's Cup Championship for Kansas City.

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman - One-third of the USWNT attacking trio, Rodman netted three goals during the United States' gold medal run. Drafted at age 18 by the Spirit in 2021, Rodman made an instant impact, winning NWSL Rookie of the Year and being nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or Féminin. This season in NWSL play, Rodman has punched in five goals and notched four assists.

WHAT WE DID THIS SUMMER

With Kansas City's victory in The Women's Cup, the International Summer of Soccer at CPKC Stadium has officially concluded.

CPKC Stadium welcomed teams from three different continents and five different countries to its pitch this summer, placing the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's soccer team on the global stage.

The Current played six matches at CPKC Stadium from July 20 to August 17, going unbeaten in that stretch. In front of its home crowd, the Current outscored its opponents 16-2, defeated four international teams, won a trophy and secured an appearance in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup final October 25 in San Antonio. With its success, Kansas City has continued along the stated desire to become the best women's football club in the world.

A SPIRITED ATTACK

Washington is tied with Orlando for second-most goals scored in the NWSL regular season with 32. Kansas City leads the league with 40 goals scored this season.

Forward Ouleymata Sarr leads the Spirit with seven goals, followed by Bethune and Rodman each with five. Bethune's nine assists are also the league's highest.

Chawinga leads the NWSL Golden Boot race entering the second half of the regular season. She has as many goals (12) as Orlando attacker Barbra Banda entering Sunday's match, but Chawinga's higher assist tally (6) has her ahead in the race.

LET'S GET THIS BREAD

The Kansas City Current announced the signing of forward Hildah Magaia Wednesday on loan from Liga MX Femenil squad Mazatlán. The South African attacker, known affectionately as "Breadwinner" by fans of the South African Women's National Team for her ability to score goals, joins the Current for the remainder of the 2024 season. Kansas City can acquire her permanent rights at the conclusion of the loan.

Magaia scored a key goal in South Africa's upset win over Italy during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, sending Banyana Banyana to the knockout stages for the first time in history. The 29-year-old, who was named to the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list in 2024, guided South Africa to their first-ever Women's Africa Cup of Nations title in 2022. She scored two goals against Morocco in the final match, which helped secure the trophy and earned her the Golden Boot award.

WE MISSED YOU, NWSL

The Current have 10 regular season matches remaining this year and will only stray from traditional league play to wrap up the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Oct. 25, when Kansas City faces NJ/NY Gotham FC in San Antonio. Four matches on the schedule will be at CPKC Stadium while six matches will be on the road.

Kansas City sits in second place in the NWSL table with a 10-1-5 record, three points behind first-place Orlando.

Following Sunday's match with Washington, the Current will journey to Cary, North Carolina to take on the North Carolina Courage on Sept. 1. The Current's next home match is Sept. 7 against Utah Royals FC.

