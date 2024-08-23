Houston Dash Celebrate Women's Sports in Return to League Play

August 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash returned to league play tonight and fell to the top-ranked Orlando Pride1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dash held Orlando to one goal tonight, lowest goal tally conceded since a scoreless draw with the North Carolina Courage on June 15. Houston entered the match with a two-game winning streak following their run in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup.

Today's match was the first competitive game for the Dash since a 2-0 victory over Pachuca Club de Football on Aug. 1 to close the group stage of the Summer Cup. Today also marked the return of three players that competed at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The organization held a pregame ceremony for Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Tarciane and forward Michelle Alozie plus the Pride delegation that also competed in France.

The lone goal of the match came in the 67th minute after Orlando midfielder Angelina found Summer Yates at the edge of the box. Yates dribbled toward the penalty spot and found the bottom corner of the far post for her sixth goal of the year.

Today's contest was the first match of the second half of the season, and it only took minutes to consult VAR for a potential penalty kick. Referee Alex Billeter reviewed a challenge on Dash forward Diana Ordóñez inside the box. A penalty kick was not awarded to the Dash and play resumed in the opposing half of the field.

Campbell made her first save of the match in the 16th minute at the near post to deny Barbara Banda. The Dash captain finished with seven saves against the Pride.

Tarciane made a key block in the 36th minute when she got in front of Adriana's effort from the top of the box. The rebound fell to Marta, but her effort was also blocked by the Dash backline.

Campbell made another key save in the 42nd minute to deny Banda from point-blank range.

Houston's first shot of the second half came in the 58th minute following a volley by forward Bárbara Olivieri, that just missed the inside of the near post. Houston's pressure continued moments later as Alozie nearly found the top corner of the far post with a shot from the edge of the box.

The Dash nearly equalized in the 76th minute after Alozie was left unmarked atop the six-yard box. Moorhouse was able to make the initial save but could not control the ball. The rebound fell to Alozie, but her effort was off target.

Houston's best chance of the night came in the 85th minute after Brazilian international Andressa hit the near post following a cross into the box from defender Courtney Petersen.

The Dash returns to league play on Saturday, Aug. 31when they host the Utah Royals at Shell Energy Stadium for Pups at the Pitch Night.

