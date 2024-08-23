Inter&Co Stadium Ready to Welcome Back Orlando City and Orlando Pride for Regular Season Returns

August 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Regular season play is set to begin again in both the National Women's Soccer League and Major League Soccer, with the Orlando Pride and Orlando City SC set to hit the field this upcoming weekend. The pair of clubs look to return from the Olympic break and continue their respective unbeaten streaks, each opening with a road game before each team returns to downtown Orlando next week for a back-to-back home weekend of soccer at Inter&Co Stadium.

Orlando Pride returns to regular season play as the lone unbeaten team remaining in the NWSL, riding a 17-game unbeaten run (dating back to the end of 2023) with an opportunity to set the league's record for longest unbeaten streak on Friday, Aug. 23 at Houston. Should the Pride take a point when visiting the Dash, Orlando would not only set the record at 18-straight games but increase its undefeated start to the 2024 season.

On the men's side, Orlando City will play the following day, traveling to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Children's Mercy Park. Going into the Leagues Cup 2024 break, the Lions held a five-game unbeaten streak, going 4-0-1 over the span and outscoring opponents 14-3 in that stretch, and will look to make it six-straight on Saturday. Notably, forward Ramiro Enrique has scored in four straight league matches and could set a new club record with a goal in Kansas City.

Returning Home & The Push for Playoffs:

After opening the return to the regular season on the road, the Orlando-based clubs will return to Inter&Co Stadium with respective home matches on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, with the Lions getting things started on Saturday against Nashville (7:30 p.m.) before the Pride host NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday (6 p.m.).

Entering this weekend's games, both clubs sit firmly in postseason position, with the Pride leading the NWSL table and Orlando City at No. 7 in the Eastern Conference standings. A playoff appearance for Orlando City would mark the club's fifth-straight year in the postseason, all coming under Oscar Pareja, while the Pride are looking to make their first appearance since 2017 and first under head coach Seb Hines.

