Washington Mystics vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 8, 2026
Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
FINAL IN TORONTO
The Washington Mystics defeat the Toronto Tempo, 68-65, in their first regular-season thriller!
Sonia Citron: 26 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 STL | 2 BLK Shakira Austin: 18 PTS | 11 REB | 2 STL | 2 BLK Kiki Iriafen: 12 PTS | 16 REB Georgia Amoore: 6 PTS | 3 AST | 2 STL
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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