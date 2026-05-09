Washington Mystics vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 8, 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







FINAL IN TORONTO

The Washington Mystics defeat the Toronto Tempo, 68-65, in their first regular-season thriller!

Sonia Citron: 26 PTS | 3 3PM | 2 STL | 2 BLK Shakira Austin: 18 PTS | 11 REB | 2 STL | 2 BLK Kiki Iriafen: 12 PTS | 16 REB Georgia Amoore: 6 PTS | 3 AST | 2 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026

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