Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 5, 2024

September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Game Recap: The Washington Mystics bring the heat to Phoenix, defeating the Mercury 90-77 as Karlie Samuelson puts on a perfect 19 PTS (5-5 3PM, 6-6 FG) performance

