Sports stats



Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 5, 2024

September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video


Game Recap: The Washington Mystics bring the heat to Phoenix, defeating the Mercury 90-77 as Karlie Samuelson puts on a perfect 19 PTS (5-5 3PM, 6-6 FG) performance

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 6, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central