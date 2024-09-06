Phoenix Mercury Signs Celeste Taylor to Rest-Of-Season Contract

September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







The Phoenix Mercury has signed guard Celeste Taylor to a rest-of season contract. Taylor has appeared in 10 games (one start) with Phoenix this season, averaging 3.3 points, 1.8 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 16.9 minutes per game.

