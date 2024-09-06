Dallas Wings Fall at Atlanta Dream in Overtime, 107-96

September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta, GA - The Dallas Wings dropped a 107-96 overtime decision at the Atlanta Dream Friday night at a sold-out Gateway Center. Atlanta erased a 16-point third-quarter deficit to rally and beat the Wings in what was Dallas' second overtime game of the season. Natasha Howard had a team-high 24 points for the Wings, including the game-tying shot with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to send the game into the bonus period.

Dallas saw four finish in double figures, with Arike Ogunbowale going for 22 points, six rebounds, a team-high eight assists and game-best three steals. Howard added eight rebounds and five assists. Teaira McCowan tallied her 12th double-double of the year with 18 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, while Satou Sabally had 18 points, five rebounds and six assists. Jacy Sheldon added nine points, three rebounds and two assists.

Ogunbowale and Howard got the Wings off to a hot start in the first quarter, tying for the game high with eight points apiece as Dallas (9-25) led 24-16 after the first 10 minutes. The Wings shot .611 from the field and held the Dream (12-22) to a .278 clip in the first quarter.

After Atlanta struck first in the second quarter, Dallas responded with a 6-0 run as the Dream burned a timeout. Atlanta got no closer than eight the rest of the half as Dallas led 56-42 at the break. Ogunbowale had 16 points after the first 20 minutes, while Howard had 14 and McCowan tallied 10. The Wings' 14-point lead was its third double-digit halftime advantage of the season and the second-largest margin. They also matched their season high for points scored in the second quarter with 32.

Dallas led by as many as 16 in the third, and held a 15-point lead, 73-58, with 2:35 left in quarter when Atlanta went on a 11-2 run to close within six, 75-69, heading into the final 10 minutes. The Wings led by 11 with 5:39 left, when Atlanta went on an 11-0 run to tie the game 85-85 with 3:27 remaining in regulation. The teams traded baskets for much of the next two minutes, with Atlanta going up by two, 92-90, with 19.2 seconds left off a pair of made free-throws. Howard then delivered the game-tying jumper with 2.1 seconds left to send the game into OT. The Wings committed nine turnovers in the fourth which Atlanta turned into 11 points.

It was all Atlanta in overtime, however, outscoring Dallas 15-4 with McCowan and Howard scoring the lone field goals. The Dream were 5-8 from the field in the five-minute period and 2-3 from deep, while doubling-up Dallas on the boards, 4-2.

On the night, the Wings shot .493 from the field, .400 from three and .818 from the free-throw line, compared to the Dream at .500, .320, and .656, respectively. Atlanta held the advantage in rebounds, 37-33, points in the paint, 50-38, and second-chance points, 18-13, while the Wings led in fast break points, 18-10. The game featured six ties and five lead changes. Dallas finished with 18 turnovers which Atlanta turned into 26 points, while the Dream had 10 miscues which the Wings turned into 12 points.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with a game-high 33 points, while Tina Charles had 20 points and a game-best 13 rebounds.

The Wings remain on the road for a second consecutive game when they visit the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Tipoff at Wintrust Arena is set for 5 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

