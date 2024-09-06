Mystics Win Fifth of Last Sixth

September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







The Mystics lead the entire game after the first possession, leading by as much as 25 points in the third quarter to pick up their fifth win in the last six games.

Tonight was the first time for the Mystics and seventh time in the WNBA this season that a team shot .500+ from the field, .500+ from three and .800+ from the free throw line.

This is the ninth game this season that the Mystics have had 25+ assists, as well as the team's 27 th time with 20+ assists this season, adding to the franchise record of 20+ assist games in a single season.

The Mystics bench continues to be vital in the scoring load with a total of 44 points in the game.

The bench leads the league averaging 26.6 points per game.

Karlie Samuelson led the team in a perfect shooting night from the field and career high of 19 points; she went 6-6 field and had three assists, one rebound, and one steal.

Samuelson shot 5-5 from the three-point line, draining a career high of five three pointers in the game.

This was just the second time in her career that she has had a perfect shooting night with 5+ field goal attempts a game. The last time she went perfect from the field was June 24, 2021.

Emily Engstler had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and tied a career high of three steals.

This is the 11 th game this season Engstler has had 10+ points coming off the bench.

Tonight was the fourth game Engstler tied her career high of three steals.

Julie Vanloo tallied 14 points, four assists, and three rebounds on the night.

Vanloo passed Diana Taurasi for 10th on the All-Time Rookie three-point list going 3-4 from behind the arc, bringing her to a total of 64 threes this season. Vanloo needs seven more threes this season to jump into the top 5 and pass Victoria Vivians (65), Tonya Edwards (66), Ruthie Bolton (66), Cynthia Cooper-Dyke (67), and Kelsey Mitchell (70).

This is the 17 th game this season Vanloo has led the Mystics in assists, as she sits second among rookies averaging 4.6 assists per game behind Caitlin Clark.

Brittney Sykes had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in the game. She tied her season high of points in a quarter with 10 points in the third.

Aaliyah Edwards led the team with six rebounds to go along with six points, one assist and a steal.

Edwards is fourth among rookies this season averaging 5.6 rebounds per game.

