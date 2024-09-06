Fever Winning Streak Snapped in Potential Playoff Preview

September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - On Friday night in a battle of two teams surging in the second half of the season, the Indiana Fever (18-17) fell short, 99-88, to the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After recording a five-game winning streak and winning seven of its last eight games, Indiana will now take on the Atlanta Dream in the third game of the current six-game homestand on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Friday night marked the second time this season that guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, along with center Aliyah Boston all scored at least 20 points in a game for Indiana. Clark finished with 25 points, a game-high five made 3-point field goals, eight rebounds and eight assists. Clark notched the most games recorded with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in a single season in WNBA history with 13. Clark accomplished another franchise milestone with the most 3-point field goals made in a single season in franchise history on Friday night. Clark enters Sunday afternoon with 107 made from beyond the arc.

Mitchell added 23 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range and 5-of-5 shooting from the free throw line. Mitchell has now scored at least 20 points in 10 of her last 12 games played. Boston recorded 20 points on 9-of-15 field goal shooting, which put her past Natalie Williams for 18th on the Fever career points list with 1,063. Boston also pulled down five rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot. Fever guard Lexie Hull finished with a career-high nine rebounds, six of which came from the first quarter alone, to go along with eight points, three assists and two steals.

Indiana used an 18-7 run at the end of the first quarter, with Boston and Mitchell each scoring eight points each as the Fever led, 27-19, entering the second quarter. After Clark opened up the second quarter with a 3-point field goal, Minnesota went on a 17-7 run for more than three minutes. Fever guard Erica Wheeler then made a layup and 3-point field goal back-to-back to put Indiana up, 37-33 with roughly six minutes remaining. Clark recorded 17 points going into the half, her highest scoring first half this season, and Indiana went on a 13-5 run to lead Minnesota, 50-45, at the break. Indiana outscored Minnesota in fast break points, 17-6, and in the first and final quarters, but ultimately could not overcome the Lynx's 29-point effort in the third quarter.

Minnesota (25-9) has now won nine of its last 10 games after Lynx forward Napheesa Collier scored a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, her 16th double-double of the season. Lynx forward Bridget Carleton followed with 16 points, nine of which came from the final quarter, to go along with four rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot. Lynx guard Courtney Williams and forward Alanna Smith recorded 15 and 13 points, respectively, and combined for 10 rebounds and nine assists in the win. The Lynx outscored the Fever in bench points, 26-10, and outrebounded Indiana, 37-36.

The Fever host the Atlanta Dream on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Sunday's game will broadcast on WTHR Channel 13.

