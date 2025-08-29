Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 28, 2025

Published on August 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty roll past the Mystics, 89-63!

Isabelle Harrison: Season-high 16 PTS I 5 REB I 2 3PM Marine Johannès: 14 PTS I 5 AST I 3 3PM Emma Meesseman: 15 PTS I 5 REB I 5 AST

