Washington Falls in Finale, Still Owns Two-Game First-Place Lead

MARION, Il. - The Washington Wild Things were unable to complete the sweep as they couldn't hold off the Southern Illinois Miners' offensive onslaught in tonight's series finale. The Miners (17-14) took the contest by a final of 10-4. The Wild Things, despite the loss, still own a two-game lead in the East Division standings.

The Wild Things (22-11) got the scoring started early in their first at-bat with a RBI single from second baseman Carter McEachern that plated center fielder James Harris.

Southern Illinois answered back immediately, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. Left fielder Romeo Cortina plated second baseman John Holland on a single, and right fielder Nolan Earley plated first baseman Chance Shepard, to bring the score to 2-1.

Washington was able to pull ahead in the top of the second, adding two runs with a run-scoring groundout from shortstop Brett Marr and another RBI knock from McEachern.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Miners mounted a comeback and brought in five runs to take the lead for good, highlighted by a two RBI-double by center fielder Joe Duncan and an RBI-triple from Cortina. In the Miners' next at-bat, Shepard singled to bring in shortstop Luis Jean, adding to Southern Illinois' growing lead.

Third baseman Mike Hill hit a home run in the top of the sixth inning to chip into that lead, but two more runs in the bottom of the frame brought the score to 10-4 in favor of Southern Illinois.

Southern Illinois' starting pitcher Aaron Rozek got the win in his professional debut. Rozek allowed four runs on eight hits and fanned five batters over his six innings on the mound. Washington's Frank Trimarco got his first loss of the 2018 season and allowed five runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings.

The Wild Things head home this week and will face the Traverse City Beach Bums in a three-game series beginning Tuesday at Wild Things Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

