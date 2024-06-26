Warriors Sign Williams to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are pleased to announce that Cohen Williams has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the organization.

"We're excited to have Cohen commit to our organiation," Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said. "Now we can start developing him and getting him into our culture and watching him get better each year."

The Warriors selected Williams with the 40th overall selection in the second round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Williams is a six-foot-three, 183-pound defenceman, who played last season with the Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 prep team. He posted three goals and 20 points in 27 games.

The Cawston, B.C. product attended Development Camp with the Warriors earlier this month.

"His size, his reach and skating ability standout," Ripplinger said. "He's a good skater, good defender, he's got some offensive instincts, but for us down the road, we feel he's going to be a big shutdown, defenceman for us."

Williams will hit the ice at the Hangar for his first training camp with the Warriors at the end of August.

