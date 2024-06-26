Road to the NHL Draft: Andrew Basha

June 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - We're only a couple of days away from the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas. It could be a memorable draft for the Tigers with a number of players potentially hearing their names called. It can be a nerve-racking experience, but today's featured player won't have to wait long to find out where his NHL journey will begin.

Drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 WHL Prospect Draft, Andrew Basha (Calgary, AB) joined the Tigers during a transitional period. Although he didn't make the team out of training camp, Basha worked hard and made his debut in late November 2021. He stuck with the team for the remainder of the season, putting up 14 points (5G, 9A) in 48 games as a rookie.

Basha made huge strides in his sophomore season, showcasing the fundamentals and skills that he developed and honed during the offseason. He was relied upon to play crucial top line and power play minutes and finished the regular season with 56 points (20 G, 26A) in 67 games. His dedication earned him the team's Most Improved Award and he added to his hardware in the postseason winning the team's Playoff MVP Award.

Hitting the ground running in his third season, Basha was one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the WHL. He put up career highs in goals (30), assists (55) and points (85) in 63 games. His consistency throughout the season was remarkable, recording points in 50 of 64 games. His hard work earned him a spot of the WHL Central Division Second All-Star Team and elevated him to 26th among North American Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Andrew has put into his development and we're excited to see where he will start the next chapter in his hockey career.

The NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV on June 28th and 29th. You can watch the draft on Sportsnet. Follow us on our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft and the latest Tigers news.

