Berkly Catton Online Jersey Auction, Draft Party

June 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







The Spokane Chiefs are hosting an NHL Draft Themed Auction all online through DASH! Featuring items from Berkly Catton and former first-round NHL Draft Picks from the Chiefs including Pat Falloon, Kailer Yamamoto, and Ty Smith. Click below to visit the auction to place your bids. All items will close July 3rd at 11:59 PM. You can also join the Chiefs' NHL Draft Watch Party this Friday, June 28th at 3:30 PM for exclusive raffle prizes and games, plus watch to see where Berkly Catton gets drafted!

You're Invited to the Spokane Chiefs' NHL DRAFT WATCH PARTY

The Spokane Chiefs are hosting a Watch Party for the First Round of the NHL Draft on Friday, June 28th. Doors will open at 3:30 PM with Draft Coverage beginning at 4 PM. Enjoy free parking and free entry through the VIP Parking Lot and VIP Entrance to the Spokane Arena. Festivities will take place in the Integra Rooms with Raffles, Auctions, Prizes, and Games. Limited concessions will be available for purchase. Space is limited to the first 250 people so make sure to arrive early!

