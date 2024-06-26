2024 NHL Draft Preview - Cougars to Watch

June 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George, BC - The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada is the home of the 2024 NHL Draft and will welcome hundreds of hockey's top prospects. It's a moment of anticipation and excitement for the players and their families.

The draft process is just the beginning of a player's journey towards the NHL. After being selected, prospects attend development camps organized by their respective NHL teams. These camps provide an opportunity for players to showcase their skills and continue their development.

It is worth noting that not all players are drafted into the NHL. However, there are still opportunities for undrafted players to earn NHL contracts. Some Cougars, like Zac Funk, Chase Wheatcroft, and Jaxsen Wiebe, who played for the Cougars over the last two seasons, did not get drafted but earned NHL contracts before graduating from the Western Hockey League.

NHL Central Scouting Rankings

Three Prince George Cougars during the 2023-2024 season were recognized by NHL Central Scouting.

Terik Parascak finished as the highest ranked Cougar, owing the 15th spot on the list. The 2006-born forward from Lethbridge, AB finished his rookie campaign with an astounding 105 points (43-62-105) which led all rookies in the Western Hockey League. Those 105 points and 43 tallies marked the most in a single season by any Prince George Cougar in team history. Parascak was invited to the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, NB and also attended the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo, NY.

Ondrej Becher ranked 69th on NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. Becher, like Parascak, had a tremendous 2023-24 campaign scoring 32 times and compiling 96 points (32-64-98). Becher put together an impressive playoff run for the Cats, collecting 19 points (5-14-19) in 15 playoff games. The product of Ostrava, CZE impressed at the international level, earning a Bronze Medal at the 2023-2024 World Juniors. Becher finished with 10 points (3-7-10) in seven games, which was highlighted by a hat-trick in the Bronze Medal game. Becher was just one of two 2004-born skaters to attend the NHL Combine in Buffalo, NY.

Hunter Laing rounds out the Cougar trio in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. The 6'6 put together an impressive rookie campaign, owning 25 points (11-14-25) in 66 games played this season. Laing also added a goal in the 2024 Western Conference Championship Series against the Portland Winterhawks. Laing is ranked at #86 in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings.

OTHER COUGARS WHO COULD HEAR THEIR NAME CALLED THIS WEEKEND

Viliam Kmec is off the heels of his best WHL season yet. The Slovakian blue-liner owned 34 points (9-25-34) in 58 games played. He also compiled nine points (3-6-9) in the 2024 WHL Playoffs. Kmec was no short of terrific and steady on both ends of the puck and has drawn interest from multiple NHL clubs.

Borya Valis is also a name that could be called on Saturday. The Denver, CO native was acquired by the Cougars in late December and was a key catalyst to the Cats second half and playoff success. In 32 games with the Cougars, Valis owned 37 points (13-24-37) and then led all Cougars in playoff goal scoring with nine tallies in 15 games.

COUGARS NHL DRAFT INFO:

- 43 Cougars have been drafted into the NHL in team history

- Four Cougars in team history have been selected in the first round

- The Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, and Vancouver Canucks have drafted the most Cougars all-time (3).

