Warriors Set for Memorial Cup Battle with Knights

May 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Coming off a narrow loss in their tournament opener on Friday, the Moose Jaw Warriors will be looking for redemption on Monday.

After two days off, the Warriors return to the ice against the London Knights at the 2024 Memorial Cup.

"We know we had to take a deep breath, whatever it was nerves, we can't blame it on anything, we just have to be more ready to go," Warriors forward Brayden Schuurman told the media on Sunday.

The Warriors fell behind 4-0 against the host Saginaw Spirit in their opener on Friday, but battled back to get within one twice, ending up with a 5-4 loss to kick off the round robin.

A slow start cost Moose Jaw as they pressured the Spirit over the second half of the game.

"[The Memorial Cup] was as advertised in terms of performance on demand," Warriors head coach Mark O'Leary said. "We didn't perform our best right off the start, but I felt our game came along as we got going.

"To me, it's just doing those simple boring things over and over and over and it will be a big test of that against London, they do those things very well."

The OHL champion Knights opened their tournament with a 4-0 shutout win over the QMJHL champion Drummondville Voltigeurs on Saturday.

London has now won six straight games dating back to the OHL's Western Conference Final.

"They're a great team, they won the OHL and like any team here, they're all winners, so they know how to play, they know to play fast and we have to match that for sure," Schuurman said.

The Warriors and Knights will face-off at 5:30 p.m. Saskatchewan time. Tune into the game on TSN and hear Voice of the Warriors James Gallo on Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 5:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.