Blades Sign their First Pick of 2024 WHL Prospects Draft Jaggar John

May 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon Blades News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the signing of 2009-born forward Jaggar John to a Western Hockey League (WHL) Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Fort McMurray, AB product was drafted by the Blades in the third-round (61st overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Jaggar is an extremely talented offensive player and naturally gifted goal scorer," said Blades director of scouting Dan Tencer, "Giving him any kind of path to the net is a dangerous game for an opponent to play. He has lightning-fast hands, a highly creative offensive mind, and the ability to execute in tight spaces under pressure."

The 14-year-old winger scored 20 goals and 18 assists in 27 games with Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep (NAX) of the Canadian School Sport Hockey League (CSSHL). The Fort McMurray, AB product led the playoffs in scoring by a wide margin with nine goals and ten assists in five appearances. John helped Team Alberta Blue win the 2024 Alberta Cup, dishing three helpers in five games at the tournament.

"We had him highly rated all year but were really sold on him as a target during the CSSHL Playoffs," said Tencer, "He led scoring in a runaway with 19 points in five games, including the overtime winner and a five-point effort against an excellent Edge team in the final. When it mattered most, he stepped up huge and produced for his team."

The Blades want to welcome the John family to the organization and community of Saskatoon and look forward to working with Jaggar on achieving his goals under Brennan Sonne's coaching staff.

"We believe strongly in his ability to make an offensive impact at our level and felt fortunate to be able to select him where we did," concluded Tencer.

