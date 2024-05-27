Oil Kings Sign 5th Overall Draft Pick Kayden Stroeder

May 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







(Edmonton, AB) - The Edmonton Oil Kings have signed 2009-born forward Kayden Stroeder to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement, the club announced today.

Stroeder, 15, is a Lanigan, SK product and was drafted 5th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft by the Oil Kings.

This past season, the 5-foot-8, 129-pound forward played with the Humboldt Broncos U15 AA picking up 127 points (58G, 69A) in 27 regular season games. Stroeder finished the season 3rd in the league in scoring.

During the post season, the forward picked up an additional 25 points (12G, 13A) through 8 games.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings organization is very excited to have signed Kayden. He is a very skilled player who can create offense every time he touches the ice. He played in all situations with his team this year and showed tremendous leadership and compete all season long" said President and General Manager Kirt Hill.

"We look forward to integrating him into our player development initiatives and prepare him to hit the ground running when he enters the WHL on a full-time basis. We would like to welcome the entire Stroeder family to the Oil Kings organization" added Hill.

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.