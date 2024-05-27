Rockets Ink First-Round Pick

May 27, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that 2024 WHL Prospects Draft first-round pick (ninth overall) Owen Hayden has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets.

"I am really excited to sign with the Rockets," said Hayden. "Kelowna is such a great city and the organization has developed so many amazing defenceman, including Shea Weber and Tyler Myers. I can't wait to get started."

Hayden, 15, led the Calgary NWCAA U15 AAA Flames (AEHL) defence in scoring with 24 points (1G, 23A), while adding 40 penalty minutes through 30 games this season. The 6'6â³, 194-pound left shot defenceman recorded eight penalty minutes in four playoff games.

"Owen is a puck moving defender who utilizes his size and reach to disrupt plays," said Rockets assistant general manager Curtis Hamilton. "We are excited to welcome Owen and his family to the Rockets."

Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, the WHL Scholarship is guaranteed to players for each season they play in the WHL. A player is awarded a one-year post-secondary scholarship for each season played in the WHL, which includes: tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks. A player is able to attend any post-secondary or career-enhancing institution of his choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals. To learn more about the WHL Scholarship click here.

