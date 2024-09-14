Warriors Double Up Broncos To Close Out The Preseason

September 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors put together a strong 60-minute performance to close out the preseason, topping the Swift Current Broncos, 4-2, at the Moose Jaw Events Centre on Saturday night.

"This was definitely our most complete game we've had so far in this preseason," Warriors forward Owen Berge said.

Berge scored for the second straight night to help the Warriors to the bounce back win heading into the regular season.

The Warriors also picked up goals from Brayden Schuurman, Deegan Kinniburgh and Pavel McKenzie to secure the victory.

Aiden Ziprick and Lynden Lakovic chipped in with two assists each.

"Seeing progression in lots of areas within the game, takes some time for guys to get comfortable and get used to the pace and to get a win in the last one is a good thing to get feeling good to start the year," Warriors associate coach Scott King said.

After falling 8-2 in Swift Current on Friday night, the Warriors started strong in the rematch as Schuurman scored just 1:47 into the game.

The score stayed that way until the opening minute of the second period when Berge broke in and put home his third of the preseason.

The Broncos answered back only 41 seconds later on a goal from Connor Gabriel to make it 2-1.

Moose Jaw pulled away late in the second when Kinniburgh scored on a shorthanded breakaway and then McKenzie buried a power play goal to make it 4-1 after two.

Ty Coupland scored for the Broncos late in the third, but that was as close as they got on the night.

"We kept it simple and really stuck to our structure," Berge said. "Guys are getting more comfortable in the systems we have and that really showed out there tonight."

Jackson Unger made 23 saves in the victory, while the Warriors outshot the Broncos, 33-25, on the night.

The Warriors were 1-for-6 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Moose Jaw will now get set for the start of the regular season next weekend. The Warriors travel to Brandon on Friday to kick things off on the road and then host the Prince Albert Raiders for the Home Opener next Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.