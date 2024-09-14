Chiefs with Late Flurry, Pull Away 4-0 in Final Preseason Bout

September 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kennewick, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs wrapped up the preseason on Saturday night with a matchup against local rival Tri-City Americans. It was a quiet first period with no goals either way. The Chiefs had 12 shots on target but went 0-2 on the power play.

Lukáš Král would score for Spokane less than a minute into the second period to take a 1-0 lead, with the assist from fellow European import, Rasmus Ekström.

Rookie netminder Carter Esler entered the game in relief halfway through the second, gaining more valuable ice time.

In the third period it was rookie Mathis Preston finding Hayden Paupanekis on the 2-on-1 break to double the lead. Mathis' brother Nathan played all 60 minutes in goal for the Americans.

Soon after, Coco Armstrong, wearing #8 this season for Spokane, was awarded a penalty shot and ripped it top shelf for the 3-nil lead.

Shea Van Olm would put a bow on this one with the late short-handed empty net goal, making it 4-0.

Carter Esler stopped all 21 shots he faced and combined with Michaluk to earn a shutout.

The Chiefs close out the preseason with a 4-1 record, scoring 22 goals and giving up just 9.

Spokane will open the regular season next week on the road for a pair of games in Prince George. Blue Moon Opening Night is set for September 28th vs these same Tri-City Americans.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.