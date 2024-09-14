Wheat Kings Re-Assign Clark

September 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Brandon Wheat Kings have made a roster move ahead of tonight's pre-season finale with the Regina Pats.

The Wheat Kings have re-assigned 17-year-old Defenceman Emerson Clark. Clark is expected to report to the Flin Flon Bombers of the SJHL.

The roster move leaves the team with 14 Forwards, 10 Defencemen and 3 Goaltenders.

3 Wheat Kings remain at NHL Camps - Carson Bjarnason (Philadelphia), Charlie Elick (Columbus), and Marcus Nguyen (Florida).

Next up for the Wheat Kings is tonight's Pre-Season finale against the Regina Pats, before all attention turns to the BWK Home Opener.

Wheat Kings open the 2024-25 WHL Season at home when the defending WHL Champion Moose Jaw Warriors visit Westoba Place on Friday, Sept. 20th.

