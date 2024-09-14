Giants Top Rockets 3-2 in OT

September 14, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants battle the Kelowna Rockets

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets) Vancouver Giants battle the Kelowna Rockets(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)

Kelowna, B.C. - Tyson Zimmer netted the overtime winner for the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night in Kelowna in preseason action.

The 20-year-old ripped a one-timer past Jari Kykkanen on a 4-on-3 power play 2:47 into the extra frame, completing the comeback for the G-Men after they initially trailed 2-0. Vancouver is now 2-1-0 in the 2024 preseason.

Also scoring in the game for the Giants was Ryan Lin and Jakob Oreskovic. Rookie goaltender Burke Hood made 26 saves on 28 shots for his second consecutive preseason win.

The Rockets got goals from Luke Schelter and Jaxon Kehrig.

The Giants out-shot the Rockets in the game 31-26, including 12-3 in the third period.

The Giants were without six veterans and the Rockets were without seven regulars due to NHL rookie camps.

GAME SUMMARY

The game was 0-0 after 20 minutes, though the Giants had some good power play chances towards the end of the period. Regardless, it was 0-0 after one, with the shots on goal favouring Kelowna 10-8.

Midway through the second period, the Rockets struck twice in a span of 40 seconds, first on a cross-crease pass that 20-year-old Schelter finished off, and then off a deflection from Kehrig.

The Giants got on the board just over two minutes later, when Lin walked in from the blue line and went top corner on the blocker side of Kykkanen to make it 2-1.

And they weren't done there.

Less than two minutes after Lin's goal, Oreskovic scored right off an offensive zone face-off, when he was able to locate the puck in some skates and fire a quick shot that caught Kykkanen off guard.

The Giants controlled much of the third period, outshooting Kelowna 12-3, which included some great chances late in the game on a power play, but they couldn't quite cash in.

In overtime, Will Subject drew a hooking penalty after causing a turnover and then heading in on a 2-on-1 with Aaron Obobaifo where Subject was hauled down.

On the ensuing power play, Zimmer took a pass from Lin and ended the game with a quick one-timer that went short side.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 8/9/12/2 = 31 | KEL - 10/10/3/3 = 26

PP: VAN- 1/4 | KEL - 0/1

Face-Offs: VAN - 25 | KEL - 27

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (26 saves / 28 shots)

Kelowna: LOSS - Jari Kykkanen (28 saves / 31 shots)

UP NEXT

The G-Men wrap up their preseason tomorrow, Sunday, September 15. *Please note Sunday's game has moved from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m., which is reflected below.*

Date Opponent Time Location

Sunday, Sept. 15 Kelowna Rockets 2:00 PM PT Ladner Leisure Centre

The Vancouver Giants home opener is on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. vs the Seattle Thunderbirds. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased. Season ticket memberships are also still available and start as low as $17.22 per game.

