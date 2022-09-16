Warren's Double Enough in Biloxi's Eighth Straight Win

PENSACOLA, FL - A two-RBI double by Zavier Warren held up in a 2-1 Biloxi Shuckers (66-67, 32-34 2nd Half) win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (67-62, 33-33 2nd Half) on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Facing RHP Eury Pérez in the first inning, Corey Ray worked a lead-off walk and moved to second on a balk. Perez induced a pair of outs but then issued two more walks to load up the bases but struck out the next batter to strand the bases loaded.

For Biloxi, RHP Justin Jarvis (W, 2-1) struck out two batters in a scoreless first inning and got out of a bases-loaded jam after walking the bases loaded with two outs in the second. Jarvis issued six walks in the outing but got two double plays and struck out four over five scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits.

The Shuckers plated their only runs of the game in the top of the third. Garrett Whitley drew a one-out walk from LHP Dax Fulton (L, 1-1) and moved to second on a wild pitch, then advanced to third on a single to left by Wes Clarke. Warren roped the first pitch he saw from Fulton to the left-field wall, driving in both runners to put the Shuckers up 2-0. After Warren's double, Biloxi was held to just a walk and two hits through the final six frames.

RHP Kent Hasler (H,5) tossed a perfect sixth inning, striking out one. RHP Taylor Floyd (H,3) ran into trouble in the seventh when he walked the lead-off batter and Demetrius Sims singled, but a flyout and a double play closed the frame without any damage. It was one of three double plays the Shuckers turned on the night.

In the eighth, RHP James Meeker (H,1) plunked the first batter he faced and responded by retiring the next three hitters in order. RHP Ryan Middendorf (S,1) came on for the ninth and got a flyout from Bubba Hollins before a single and a double put the tying run in scoring position. A sacrifice fly by Thomas Jones brought in the first run of the game for Pensacola and back-to-back walks loaded the bases, but Middendorf struck out J.D. Osbourne to seal the Shuckers' eighth straight win.

Biloxi continues their final series of the season on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. LHP Nick Bennett (6-11, 5.00) is set to toe the slab for the Shuckers against Wahoos' RHP Cody Mincey (5-6, 6.14) for a 6:05 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here.

