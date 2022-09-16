M-Braves Close 2022 with Promotion-Packed Weekend

September 16, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Friday, September 16 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 pm CT

Austin Riley #13 Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get an Austin Riley jersey, presented by Morgan & Morgan!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members on your way through the gate!

Saturday, September 17 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 6:05 pm CT

Mega-Fireworks Show: The M-Braves & City of Pearl invite fans to the "Mega-Fireworks Show," the largest post-game fireworks show of the season, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi!

Negro Leagues Tribute Night: The M-Braves will don 1938 Atlanta Black Crackers home uniforms in partnership with Jackson State University. The Atlanta Black Crackers were members of the Southern Negro League and eventually the Negro American League. Game-worn jerseys will be available for bidding via silent auction during the game. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the JSU GAP Emergency and Student Scholarship Fund.

Chick-fil-A Family 4 Pack Night: Fans can purchase a pack of four field-level tickets with four Chick-fil-A meal vouchers for just $40, presented by Chick-fil-A!

Sunday, September 18 | vs. Montgomery Biscuits | 2:05 pm CT

2021 World Series Replica Ring Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series Replica Rings presented by Howard Technology Solutions and Crestron!

Photo with a Brave Day: Come before the game and grab a selfie with your favorite M-Braves player on the field from 1:30-1:50!

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher! Tickets must be purchased at the M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Southern League Stories from September 16, 2022

