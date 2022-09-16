Rangel Posts Strong Start in M-Braves' 4-1 Loss to Biscuits

PEARL, MS - RHP Alan Rangel tossed 5 2/3 strong innings, but the Mississippi Braves (61-73, 32-33) lost to the Montgomery Biscuits (69-60, 41-26) 4-1 on Friday night at Trustmark Park.

Rangel gave up just one run, exciting the game in the sixth inning. He allowed three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. The start wrapped up Rangel's 2022 season with the M-Braves. He finished 5-8 with a 5.26 ERA in 26 starts over 114 1/3 innings. He led the Southern League with 115 strikeouts.

Neither club scored in the first five innings of the game. Riley Delgado extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a base hit in the second. He has a hit in 10 of the last 11 games and is currently on a five-game hit streak. After Rangel exited, Montgomery broke through with two runs and led 2-0 through six innings.

Trailing 3-0 in the eighth, Cody Milligan doubled on a flare that landed just inside the left field line. He scored on a groundout by Andrew Moritz, his 34th RBI of the season.

The M-Braves were outhit 10 to two in the game. The M-Braves pitching staff kept it close, stranding 11 Biscuits runners.

Montgomery added an insurance run in the ninth to lead 4-1, and RHP Andrew Gross went the final two innings for his third save of the season. The Montgomery pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts in the win.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday at Trustmark Park. RHP Nolan Kingham (1-3, 6.43) will make the start for Mississippi against LHP Mason Montgomery (2-1, 2.79) for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm CT, with coverage starting at 5:55 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

