Biloxi Blanks Blue Wahoos for Seventh Consecutive Victory

PENSCOLA, FL - Four pitchers for the Biloxi Shuckers (65-67, 31-34 2nd Half) combined to shutout the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (67-61, 33-32 2nd Half) in a 1-0 victory on Thursday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The win was the Shuckers' seventh in a row, matching a season high.

On the mound for Biloxi, LHP Brandon Knarr (W, 4-6) navigated around baserunners throughout his night. The lefty allowed a lead-off single in the first to Nasim Nuñez, who was caught stealing for the first out. A double by Cobie Fletcher-Vance put the first man in scoring position for the Wahoos, but Knarr struck out Will Banfield to bring the first to a close.

Biloxi failed to convert a scoring opportunity in the third inning. Jason Lopez doubled off LHP Patrick Monteverde with one out and advanced to third on a groundout by Corey Ray. Jackson Chourio then walked but Monteverde struck out the next batter to leave men on the corners.

In the bottom of the third, Demetrius Sims reached on a fielding error and stole second base. After a strikeout of Thomas Jones, Nuñez hit into a fielder's choice where Sims was tagged out attempting to move to third, and Knarr struck out Fletcher-Vance to yet again strand a man on base.

The Shuckers saw almost the exact same situation repeat itself in the top of the fifth inning. Lopez yet again doubled with one out and moved to third on a groundout, however another groundout left the Shuckers' catcher standing on third base.

Pensacola's best scoring chance against Knarr was stifled in the bottom of the fifth. Marcus Chiu singled to begin the inning and Sims followed with a double to right before a walk to Jones loaded the bases. Knarr responded by striking out the next three hitters, keeping the game scoreless heading to the top of the sixth. The lefty finished his night with a scoreless sixth, striking out the last batter that he faced. All told, Knarr spun six scoreless innings and gave up just five runs and two walks while striking out seven. At the end of Thursday night, Knarr is second in Minor League Baseball in innings pitched (146.1) and leads the Brewers' organization in ERA (2.83).

Biloxi finally drove in a run in the top of the seventh. RHP Jorge Mercedes (L, 0-1) walked Yeison Coca, who proceeded to steal second and third base. A strikeout of Lopez brought up Ray, who lifted a flyball to left field that was deep enough to score Coca and give the Shuckers a 1-0 lead.

LHP Clayton Andrews (H, 3) took over for Knarr in the seventh and used a double play to toss a scoreless inning. The southpaw came back out for the eighth and retired Norel Gonzalez and struck out Banfield, but a wild pitch allowed Banfield to reach base without an out. Andrews struck out Griffin Conine for the second out and was replaced by RHP Harold Chirino (H, 5), who allowed a single and a walk to load the bases before striking out Sims to leave the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, RHP Zach Vennaro (S, 11) was summoned from the Shuckers' bullpen and walked the first batter he faced. Lopez cancelled out the walk when he caught Jones trying to steal second, the second caught stealing of the night for the Shuckers' catcher. Vennaro issued another walk and replied by striking out the final two batters he faced to lock down the victory. It was the fifth shutout of the season for the Shuckers' pitching staff.

Winners of their last seven games, the Shuckers continue their final series of the year on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Justin Jarvis (1-1, 3.60) is slated to start for Biloxi against Blue Wahoos' RHP Eury Pérez (3-3, 4.19) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

