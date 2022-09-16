Lookouts Outlast Smokies in 13-Inning Marathon, 13-12

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (70-65, 33-33) fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts (60-74, 26-39) 13-12 Friday night at AT&T Field in a 13-inning game that lasted over five hours, the Smokies' longest of the season. The loss was Tennessee's third of the series and seventh in the last eight days.

With Tennessee's bullpen having worked eight innings in relief, the Smokies went to backup catcher Jake Washer on the mound in the 13th inning. Washer hit a batter and walked another before surrendering the game-winning hit. RHP Ben Brown threw four innings and struck out eight in his start. Blake Whitney pitched the first three frames in extras and allowed Chattanooga to tie the game in both the tenth and 12th innings.

The Smokies trailed by three runs entering the top of the ninth inning, but rallied to even things up. Zach Davis drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, but Jake Slaughter had the biggest hit with a game-tying, two-run homer. Slaughter's home run was his 20th of the year, and he became the first Smokie ever to record a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season.

The Smokies will play the fifth game of their final series of the regular season Saturday night against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET when the Smokies send LHP DJ Herz (1-3, 8.46) to the mound against LHP Andrew Abbott (6-7, 5.08). Fans can catch the action at https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

