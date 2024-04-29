Walleye Weekly

April 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye forward Trenton Bliss awaits a faceoff

Regular Season Record: 48-14-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Playoff Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 24 at Kalamazoo (6-2 Win)

April 26 at Kalamazoo (4-2 Win)

ROUND ONE GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 3 vs. Wheeling (7:15 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 4 vs. Wheeling (7:15 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 8 at Wheeling (7:10 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 10 at Wheeling (7:10 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 11 at Wheeling (IF NECESSARY) (7:10 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 13 vs. Wheeling (IF NECESSARY) (7:15 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

May 14 vs. Wheeling (IF NECESSARY) (7:15 pm, Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Movin' on: The Toledo Walleye finished off a sweep of the rival Kalamazoo Wings in the first round of the 2024 Kelly Cup playoffs, taking wins on Wednesday (6-2) and Friday (4-2) at the Wings Event Center, ending the season for the Wings. Toledo was 4-7-2 against Kalamazoo in the regular season, but strung wins together when it mattered most, allowing no more than two goals in each game while scoring 18 goals across the four games.

The man of score: Forward Brandon Hawkins led the ECHL with 93 points in the regular season, as well as posting the first 40 goal season in Walleye history. Hawkins has continued the torrid scoring, tallying eight points (2G, 6A) across the first four playoff games.

Blastin' Blisser: Forward Trenton Bliss had a career year with 72 points (27G, 45A) which would lead many other teams in the ECHL but was good for second on the Fish. The Appleton, WI native packed on to his great campaign, scoring an empty-netter and an assist on Wednesday night, before scoring two goals, including the game-winner on Friday.

Walleye wagon: Toledo won their final 14 games on the schedule, going 14-2-0 in March and a spotless 5-0-0 in April. The 14-game win streak marked the season-high. The Walleye also finished the season winning their final nine home games - a season high - and also finished with wins in their last ten road contests, tying the season-high. The Fish won swept their first-round playoff games for an unofficial 18 straight wins. This ties the ECHL record for most consecutive wins combining regular season and playoffs, tying Las Vegas who won 18 straight in 2007 (13 regular season and 5 playoff).

The Wheel: The Toledo Walleye turn their attention to the Wheeling Nailers for the Central Division Finals. As opposed to many of the other divisional opponents, the Fish only faced the Nailers four times this season, going 2-1-1 as the deciding game of the season series was cancelled. The series kicks off at the Huntington Center with home games on Friday and Saturday.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Trenton Bliss (3G, 1A; Game 4 GWG)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .946 SVP)

