Americans' Season Ends with Game 5 Loss

April 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans congratulate the Idaho Steelheads

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday afternoon dropping Game 5 by a score of 5-3 in Allen.

Idaho scored on a breakaway in the opening period. Wade Murphy took advantage of an Allen mistake scoring his third of the postseason to give Idaho a 1-0 lead. Less than a minute later James Hardie evened the score with his second of the playoffs. The Americans had a two-shot advantage 11-9 after the first period.

The Steelheads extended their lead to 3-1 in the second period on goals from Francesco Arcuri (1), and Mark Rassell (5). The Americans outshot Idaho 13-11 in the second frame, and 24-20 through two periods of play.

The Americans cut the lead to 3-2 on Kris Myllari's first goal of the postseason at the 5:51 mark of the third period. Idaho regained their two-goal lead on Wade Murphy's second of the game at 9:57 of the final frame. The two teams traded goals down the stretch. Kam Kielly scored his first of the postseason at 13:43 but the team never got any closer than a two-goal deficit.

Idaho won the series in five games. The Steelheads eliminated the Americans for a second straight season.

The Americans will hold their end of the year party this week. Stay tuned for details in the coming days.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - W. Murphy

2. ALN - J. Hardie

3. IDH - M. Register

