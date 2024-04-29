ECHL Transactions - April 29
April 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 29, 2024:
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Ludvig Persson, G released from ATO (unrestricted free agent)
