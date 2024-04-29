Mavericks to Face Idaho Steelheads in Second Round

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After sweeping their first round series a week ago, the Kansas City Mavericks now know their second-round opponent. With Idaho's win over the Allen Americans on Sunday night, the Idaho Steelheads will travel to Kansas City for Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Finals beginning this Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The Mavericks went 4-1-1 against Idaho in the regular season. A full breakdown of the 2024 Mountain Division Finals is below:

Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks:

Game 1: Saturday, May 4, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 2: Sunday, May 5, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 3: Wednesday, May 8, 8:10 CT, at Idaho.

Game 4: Friday, May 10, 8:10 CT at Idaho.

Game 5*: Saturday, May 11, 4:10 CT at Idaho.

Game 6*: Tuesday, May 14, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 15, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

The Mountain Division Finals mark the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The winner of the second round will advance to the Western Conference Finals and then to the Kelly Cup Finals, where they will face the Eastern Conference champions.

Tickets for the second round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are available now. Advanced-sale lower bowl tickets are just $25. Call 816-252-7825 or visit to make sure you don't miss a second of the best hockey team in Kansas City's history.

Additionally, leading up to Games 1 and 2, the Mavericks will practice at 10:30 AM at Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week. Media interested in covering Mavericks practices or games, please RSVP to Zach Welch (816-522-3904 or zwelch@kcmavericks.com).

