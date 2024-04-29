An Eventful Season for the Lions Comes to an End
April 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The sixth game in the Lions' best-of-seven North Division semifinal against the Norfolk Admirals took place Sunday night at the Norfolk Scope. Trois-Rivières was able to force a sixth game by winning the fifth game to make it a 3-2 series in favour of the Admirals. The Lions would have to repeat their Game 5 performance if they aspired to extend the series to a seventh and deciding game.
The Lions' Jakov Novak opened the scoring at 10:49 of the first period. Throughout the series, the team that scored first ultimately won the game, so Trois-Rivières was obviously hoping that streak would continue. Norfolk's Carson Golder then tied the game at 1-1 after making some nice dekes to find the back of the Lions' net. Then Norfolk took advantage of a power play opportunity to make the score 2-1 and once again it was Golder registering the goal. The teams headed to their respective locker rooms with the Admirals holding a one goal lead after 20 minutes of play.
The Admirals kept their momentum going into the second period by scoring their third unanswered goal when Stepan Timofeyev made the score 3-1.
Although Trois-Rivières mounted a comeback in the third period with two goals of their own - each time narrowing Norfolk's lead to a single goal - the Admirals, with a marker of their own, were able to hold on and defeat the Lions 4-3. The Lions' eventful season has come to an end.
