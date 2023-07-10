Walleye Ink Forward Mitchell Lewandowski
July 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - Former Michigan State Spartan forward Mitchell Lewandowski has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2023-2024 season.
Lewandowski, the Clarkson, Michigan native, completed a five-year college career at Michigan State that saw him appear in 156 games with 120 points (56G, 54A) and 144 penalty minutes. The 25-year-old posted 19 points (7G, 12A) in 27 games during his final college campaign in 2021-2022. Lewandowski was the Big 10 Rookie of the Year in the 2017-2018 season when he picked up 19 goals and 34 points in 36 contests which was good for second on the Spartans in scoring.
He made his pro-debut with Tucson at the end of the 2021-2022 season, appearing in 14 games with a pair of goals and one assist. Lewandowski signed with Orlando last season but did not play for the Solar Bears. Prior to his college days, he was a member of the 2017 USHL Clark Cup champion Chicago Steel.
