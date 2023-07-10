Royals Unveil 'Third Jersey' for 2023-24 Season
July 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, unveiled today the club's 'Third Jersey' for the 2023-24 season. The club's alternate jersey will be worn throughout the season in addition to the Royals' home jerseys (purple) and away jerseys (white).
The team identified several iconic elements to incorporate into the jersey's design.
"Reading" Diagonal Print: The word "Reading" runs diagonally across the torso, a nod to the club's 2011-12 uniforms. This will be the first time since that season in which a non-specialty uniform will sport the diagonal letter print.
Reading Pagoda Patch: The Reading Pagoda patch, adorned on to the left shoulder of the jersey, pays respect to the nationally recognized landmark built in 1908. The symbol of the city is located atop Mount Penn, overlooking the city and Santander Arena.
Fans will have their first opportunity to see the Royals 'Third Jersey' in person at the Royals Open House event on Wednesday, July, 12 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Specialty promotional game jerseys being worn by the team up to December 31 of the 2023-24 season will be made available as well at the Lion's Den Team Store.
To find more details and RSVP for the Open House event, visit: royals hockey.com/openhouse.
