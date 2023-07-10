ECHL Announces Players with Qualifying Offers

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday released the list of Players who received a valid qualifying offer from ECHL teams by the July 7 deadline.

Players who had already signed a contract by July 7 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2023-24 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 22. After July 22, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder - Jake Theut, Ivan Chukarov, Matt Slick, Matt Stief, Kyle Hallbauer, Jake Ryczek, Patrick Grasso

Allen Americans - Nick Albano, Aidan Brown, Chad Butcher, Hank Crone, Mikael Robidoux, Stephen Baylis

Atlanta Gladiators - Derek Topatigh, Tim Davison, Sanghoon Shin, Gabe Guertler, Michael Turner

Cincinnati Cyclones - Mark Sinclair, Jake Murray, Sean Allen, Zack Andrusiak, Luka Burzan, Patrick Polino, Lincoln Griffin, Michal Mrazik

Florida Everblades - Cole Moberg, Brandon Hickey, Sean Josling, Logan Lambdin, Oliver Chau

Fort Wayne Komets - Rylan Parenteau, Jake Johnson, Jacob Graves, Marcus McIvor, Oliver Cooper, Matt Alvaro, Tye Felhaber

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Luke Richardson, Ryan Bednard, Max Martin, Miles Gendron, Evan Wardley, Bryce Reddick, Dallas Gerads

Idaho Steelheads - Jake Kupsky, Casey Johnson, Jade Miller, Justin Misiak, Colton Kehler, Wade Murphy, Jack Becker

Indy Fuel - Cam Gray, Zach Vinnell, Cam Bakker, Kirill Chaika, Matt Watson, Luke McInnis, Chad Yetman, Nate Pionk

Iowa Heartlanders - Justin Wells, Clayton Phillips, Bo Hanson, Riese Zmolek, Zach White, Tommy Parrottino, Michael Pastujov, Mason McCarty

Jacksonville Icemen - Jacob Friend, Tim Theocharidis, Brandon Fortunato, Garret Cockerill, Christopher Brown, Ara Nazarian, Craig Martin, Ben Hawerchuk

Kalamazoo Wings - Justin Murray, Kyle Rhodes, Nolan Kneen, Raymond Brice, Kobe Roth, Luke Lynch, Kody McDonald, Luke Morgan

Kansas City Mavericks - Shane Starrett, Elias Rosen, Tommy Muck, Jordan Sambrook, Loren Ulett, A.J. Vanderbeck, Josh Lammon

Maine Mariners - Andrew Peski, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Mitch Fossier, Tyler Hinam, Chase Zieky, Patrick Shea, Mathew Santos, Tim Doherty

Newfoundland Growlers - Adam Holwell, Todd Skirving, Barret Kirwin

Norfolk Admirals - Josh Thrower, Charlie Curti, Griffin Lunn, Brian Bowen, Troy Lajeunesse, Jakov Novak

Orlando Solar Bears - Max Balinson, Michael Renwick, Michael Brodzinski, Tristin Langan, Nathan Burke

Rapid City Rush - Colton Leiter, Quinn Wichers, Kenton Helgesen, Zach Court, Max Coatta

Reading Royals - Ryan Cook, Tyler Heidt, Darren Brady, Dominic Cormier, Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Max Newton

Savannah Ghost Pirates - Tristan Thompson, Will Riedell, Max Kaufman, Brent Pedersen, Jett Jones, Spencer Naas

South Carolina Stingrays - Tyler Wall, Matt Anderson, Connor Moore, Jarid Lukosevicius, Kevin O'Neil, Jonny Evans, Josh Wilkins, Anthony Del Gaizo

Toledo Walleye - Riley McCourt, Adrien Beraldo, Cole Fraser, Gordie Green, Brett McKenzie, Lukas Craggs, Carson Denomie

Trois-Rivières Lions - Bradley Johnson, Sam Dunn, Connor Welsh, Shane Kuzmeski, Alex Breton, Zach Kaiser, Nicolas Guay, Cole Gallant

Tulsa Oilers - Karl Boudrias, Cameron Supryka, Jarod Hilderman, Alex Gilmour, Tristan Crozier, Tag Bertuzzi, Eddie Matsushima, Dante Sheriff

Utah Grizzlies - Garrett Metcalf, Kyle Mayhew, James Shearer, Kyle Betts, Mick Messner, Jordan Martel, Brandon Cutler, Cody Caron

Wheeling Nailers - Jordan Wishman, Adam Smith, Chris McKay, Cam Hausinger, Cedric Desruisseaux, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Felix Pare, Cedric Pare

Wichita Thunder - Cole MacDonald, Dominic Dockery, Austin Crossley, Gavin Gould, Michal Stinil, Quinn Preston, Kelly Bent, Brayden Watts

Worcester Railers - Noah Delmas, Myles McGurty, Christian Evers, Steven Jandric, Brent Beaudoin, Nolan Vesey, Quinn Ryan

