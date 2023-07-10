Atlanta Gladiators Re-Sign Harmon, Walinski

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced that the club has re-signed forward Mitch Walinski and goaltender Tyler Harmon for the 2023-24 season.

Harmon, 25, signed with Atlanta on March 7th, 2023, and made his debut that night, kicking off his professional career with a 2-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Ramsey, New Jersey native finished the season with a record of 4-5-1-0, a goals against average of 3.31, and a .910 save percentage. Harmon earned his first professional shutout on the final home game of the 2022-23 regular season, making 37 saves on 37 shots against the eventual back-to-back Kelly Cup Champion, Florida Everblades.

Prior to turning pro, Harmon spent four seasons at the University of Vermont, before playing his final collegiate campaign at Mercyhurst College this past year.

"Tyler came in at a time when he was given the ball and he ran with it," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "He won some games for us in a crucial point in the season, and the guys played hard for him right away. He's a mature first year pro and I believe he will be a great goalie partner to whoever we see down the pipeline from Nashville. Just like last year, we will be a confident group when Tyler takes the net for us."

Walinski, 24, signed with the Gladiators straight out of Salve Regina University, on March 8th, 2023.

"Mitch is a kid who can really skate and has a great shot," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "He possesses a scoring touch, with the ability to find the right spots in prime scoring areas. His goal this summer was to put on some muscle to prepare for the grind of his first full pro season. He's a great kid with a positive attitude and we are looking forward to seeing him grow as a first year pro."

The 6-1, 180 pound forward skated in just ten (10) games with the Gladiators, recording three (3) goals and one (1) assist for four (4) points.

The Gladiators season begins on October 21st, at 7pm, at Gas South Arena, for a highly contested matchup against the division rival Savannah Ghost Pirates.

